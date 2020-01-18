Saif Ali Khan likes his movie trailer better than his that of Sara

MUMBAI: The trailer of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Love Aaj Kal released on Friday and has impressed the audience. Netizens have gone crazy about the trailer and started comparing the new with the old film of the same name starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Giselli Monteiro.

With the praises, hilarious trolls have also surfaced on social media, mocking the trailer of the film.

This is the first time when a daughter is doing a remake of her father’s movie, with the same director Imtiyaz Ali and, apparently, after seeing the trailer, with the same story, but with modernisation.

Saif watched the video and shared his views on it. The actor said that he liked his trailer better and that he remembers shooting for the movie. He wishes the team the best of luck.

Love Aaj Kal releases on 14th February 2020.