Saif Ali Khan REACTS to Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's relationship

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan are two popular names in B-town. The duo has collaborated for a film, and apart from their work, they have been making headlines for their personal life.

Well, the two have collaborated for Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal and their fans are dying to see them on screen. Even though the release is far, often Sara and Kartik were seen hanging out with each other. This led to speculations about them dating. But, many hearts were broken when they got to know that the rumoured couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan had split their ways apart. According to reports, Sara and Kartik were struggling to find some time together amidst the work schedules. Kartik is extremely busy shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will also be working on Dostana 2. On the other hand, Sara is working on Coolie No 1. Since the two couldn't find time for each other, they have broken up.

When ToI spoke to Sara's father Saif Ali Khan about her and Kartik's relationship, he said that in-person Sara is good; she knows what she wants and usually likes nice people. So, he is sure Kartik is a lovely guy because he has full trust in Sara's values and what kind of things she would be drawn to. So, if Sara likes Kartik, then he must be nice. According to the statement, it looks like Saif had no issues with his daughter dating Kartik