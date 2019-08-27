News

Saif Ali Khan rubbishes son Taimur Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2019 05:14 PM

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s little boy, Taimur Ali Khan, is loved by everyone. In fact, the super adorable kid is an internet sensation. The latest rumour revolving around Taimur is about his Bollywood debut. Now, his dad has opened up about the same. 

There have been many speculations that Taimur might make a special appearance in one of Saif or Kareena’s film. Saif has rubbished the rumours. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “I am really surprised. Some people don’t know us well. I am very surprised that after 30 years of knowing us, people imagine that we would put Taimur in a film, or even allow that to happen in a nightmare scenario, or in an extended reality in the Twilight zone, or an episode of Black Mirror. There’s just no chance on Earth. We are not like that. We don’t celebrate our weddings in a certain way, we don’t flaunt our children in a certain (way). I don’t know. People keep expecting and seem to think that the ultimate goal in life is to be in a movie, or to be on Bigg Boss, or something.”

Tags > Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, little boy, Taimur Ali Khan, internet sensation, Bollywood debut,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Dance Deewane's Ganpati Special

Dance Deewane's Ganpati Special
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
26 Aug 2019 09:17 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mumbai Indian Idol auditions see a great turn out of contestants
Mumbai Indian Idol auditions see a great turn out... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul

past seven days