Saif Ali Khan rubbishes son Taimur Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s little boy, Taimur Ali Khan, is loved by everyone. In fact, the super adorable kid is an internet sensation. The latest rumour revolving around Taimur is about his Bollywood debut. Now, his dad has opened up about the same.



There have been many speculations that Taimur might make a special appearance in one of Saif or Kareena’s film. Saif has rubbished the rumours. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “I am really surprised. Some people don’t know us well. I am very surprised that after 30 years of knowing us, people imagine that we would put Taimur in a film, or even allow that to happen in a nightmare scenario, or in an extended reality in the Twilight zone, or an episode of Black Mirror. There’s just no chance on Earth. We are not like that. We don’t celebrate our weddings in a certain way, we don’t flaunt our children in a certain (way). I don’t know. People keep expecting and seem to think that the ultimate goal in life is to be in a movie, or to be on Bigg Boss, or something.”