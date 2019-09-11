Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan tops the most anticipated Indian movies and shows list on IMDB

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan, who has acted in films like Baazaar, Cocktail and Omkara, will be next seen in Laal Kaptaan. Directed by Navdeep Singh and produced by Eros International and Producer Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, it revolves around a Naga Sadhu on the hunt to seek revenge.



The upcoming film has topped the Most Anticipated Indian Movies and Shows list on IMDB. Under the category, Global Movies and TV Trending in India, the same film is placed in the third position worldwide. The forthcoming film has shot to such limelight and made headlines for several reasons. Within minutes of the release of its first look, Laal Kaptaan broke the internet and started trending across the globe with huge hype.



Saif Ali Khan, who also acted in Netflix’s Sacred Games, took beholders by surprise as he stunned them in the avatar of a Naga sadhu. The buzz of the film skyrocketed even further when its teaser released to show a malevolent Saif, looking into flames as he says, "Har Ram Ka Apna Raavan, Har Ram Ka Apna Dussehra." Given the hard-hitting impact of the film's teaser, it is hardly a wonder that it continues to trend as one of the most highly anticipated films of the year with position globally at #3 and #1 in India on IMDB.



