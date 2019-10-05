Saif Ali Khan says Taimur is least interested in getting photographed

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little son Taimur Ali Khan is loved by everyone. In fact, the super adorable kid is an internet sensation. The kid has a huge fan following.

He is also paparazzi’s favourite and they leave no stone unturned to pap Taimur Ali Khan whenever he steps out of his house. Taimur Ali Khan’s airport photos to playschool pictures, Tim Tim pictures go viral in no time, and on most occasions, the paparazzi are stationed outside his house in Bandra to catch a glimpse of the little munchkin.

But if you are wondering that of late, you haven’t had the opportunity to see a lot of pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son- Taimur Ali Khan then that is because the actors’ neighbour had filed a complaint about the same after which cops had come to his house. Thereafter, according to a report, Saif Ali Khan spoke with the paparazzi and the paps agreed that they no longer will stand outside his house.

In an interview, when Saif Ali Khan was asked about the whole paparazzi culture, the actor admitted that he is very happy with this move so much so that Saif revealed that Taimur is maybe friendly with the paps and waves at them whenever he sees them but honestly, Saif said, “Taimur is least interested in getting photographed.” Plus, Saif revealed that Taimur Ali Khan had started saying, ‘No pictures please’.

On the work front, Saif will be next seen in Laal Kaptaan, Jawaani Jaaneman and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.