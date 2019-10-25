Saif Ali Khan says Taimur is not going to boarding school till 10th Std at least

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan, who is known for films like Baazaar, Chef, and Love Aaj Kal, said that his son Taimur is not going to boarding school till 10th Standard at least.



Recently, there were reports in media that both Saif and Kareena plan on sending Taimur to a boarding school in London. Apparently, according to their family tradition and the buzz, the kid would be sent to Lockers Park Prep School in Hertfordshire, which is a premier prep school. Saif had also been to the same school, before he moved to Winchester College and even Tiger Pataudi.



However, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, the report is untrue. When the portal contacted Saif, the actor straighaway said that it’s untrue. He said that they are not sending Taimur to a boarding school. When prodded further, he said, "Not at least till 10th standard. We want to keep him close. He will go to a school just like Sara."