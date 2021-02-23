Saif Ali Khan starrer Horror Comedy Bhoot Police gets a release date

MUMBAI: One of the much awaited and talked about movie since a long time is Horror comedy, Bhoot Police Starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam in the lead, the movie finally gets to see the theatrical run and gets its release date booked, the movie will release on September 10 2021.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared this news on his twitter handle and captioned, “SAIF - ARJUN: #BHOOTPOLICE ARRIVES ON 10 SEPT 2021 + TEASER POSTER... #BhootPolice - the horror-comedy starring #SaifAliKhan, #ArjunKapoor, #JacquelineFernandez and #YamiGautam - to release in *cinemas* on 1”

The movie created the right buzz ever since the poster was out and the fans were eagerly waiting for the movie and the further announcement, and since now the wait is over what are your views on this movie are you excited for the same, do let us know in the comment section below.

Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani.

