Saif Ali Khan takes paternity leave to protect his baby from infection

MUMBAI: According to the media reports, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has taken paternity break to prevent COVID exposure for his family.

Well, with the shooting of Karan Johar’s production of Jug Jugg Jeeyo being completed after coming to a grinding halt with two of the principal actors Neetu Singh and Varun Dhawan and the film’s director Raj Mehta had tested COVID positive, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi almost complete, the future of film shootings in Bollywood nonetheless appears bleak.

ALSO READ - (Taimur Ali Khan is extremely excited about the arrival of his sibling)

Report has it that the central government may re-impose a ban on all film shootings. A source told Spotboye, “It is now felt that the decision to re-open cinemas and resume shooting was premature. We should have waited until next year when the COVID situation would be clearer. Shooting at the moment is not safe.”

Rupali Ganguly who shoots for her popular serial Anupama round the clock says, “Every day we’re rushing against time to complete episodes which during these COVID times is not an easy task. But we spend so much time together that we forget about COVID once we are on the set every morning. I spend more time with the cast and crew of Anupamaa than I do with my own family. I’ve a seven year old son and an old mother-in-law at home. But the producer Rajan Shahi to whom, along with director Romesh Kalra, I give all the credit for the success of Anupamaa insisted on having me on board have taken every precaution.”

The portal further stated that Saif Ali Khan felt it unsafe to shoot and complete Bunty Aur Babli during COVID times. In fact, the real reason he has taken paternity leave is to protect his baby from infection.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

CREDIT: SPOTBOYE

ALSO READ - (Bollywood reloads the surrogacy story)