Saif Ali Khan's horror-comedy Bhoot Police gets a release date

MUMBAI: One of the much awaited and talked about movies since a long time is horror-comedy Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam in the leads. The movie will have a theatrical run, and its release date is September 10, 2021.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared this news on his Twitter handle and captioned it, “SAIF - ARJUN: #BHOOTPOLICE ARRIVES ON 10 SEPT 2021 + TEASER POSTER... #BhootPolice - the horror-comedy starring #SaifAliKhan, #ArjunKapoor, #JacquelineFernandez and #YamiGautam - to release in *cinemas* on 1.”

The movie created the right buzz ever since the poster was out, and fans were eagerly waiting for further announcements. Now that the wait is over, what are your views? Are you excited for the same? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kirpalani, produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani.

