Saif and Kareena Kapoor’s romantic picture is the best thing on the internet today

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor has acted in several commercially successful films. She is also fondly called Bebo by her friends and family.

She is known in the Indian media for being outspoken and assertive, and is recognized for her contributions to the film industry through her fashion style and film roles.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is a name who needs no introduction and has done many challenging roles in his career.

The couple fell in love with each other in a filmy manner and even after so many years, the romance can be seen till today.

Kareena shares glimpses of her life with Saif on Instagram, and her latest post might be the most romantic one so far. The two photos show Saif and Kareena lying on the grass in a garden or park. Saif has a book on his chest, showing that he was reading before deciding to get some shut eye on the grass.

Although Kareena tried to be a bit cheeky with the caption, the cuteness of the photo wasn't lost on her followers. She wrote, 'Fall i̶n̶ ̶l̶o̶v̶e̶ asleep... #Mess', along with the photos. Fans called them gorgeous, cutest, and best couple in the world in the comments.

This is really a sweet picture, and the love between both the actors can be seen from these pictures. We really wish to see more of such pictures of the couple as they always successfully set couple goals.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The actors were shooting in Chandigarh for the film before the lockdown was announced. Saif will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Go Goa Gone 2, and Bhoot Police.

