News

Saif looks fierce in the new poster of Tanhaji

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Nov 2019 07:59 PM

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan has now earned a reputation for unusual and intense characters. The actor made his last appearance in and as Laal Kaptaan, and his performance and character both were appreciated by the audience and the critics, though the movie didn’t fare well at the box office. 

Saif Ali Khan will be appearing in Tanhaji as the antagonist Udaybhan opposite Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji. The first look of his character has been shared by Ajay Devgn on the social media platforms. 

In the poster, Saif looks very intense with a serious and fierce expression; he can be seen looking ahead with a layer of kohl around his eyes. The movie trailer will be out on 19th November, and the film will hit the big screens on 10th January 2020. 

Check out the poster here.

Tags > Saif Ali Khan, Tanhaji, Laal Kaptaan, Udaybhan, Ajay Devgn, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
13 Nov 2019 08:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ishani- Sid, moments from the sets of Sanjivani
Ishani- Sid, moments from the sets of Sanjivani | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
13 Nov 2019 08:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Siddharth-Vishal bond, Hindustani Bhau’s game plan, and more
Siddharth-Vishal bond, Hindustani Bhau’s game... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan

past seven days