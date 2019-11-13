Saif looks fierce in the new poster of Tanhaji

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan has now earned a reputation for unusual and intense characters. The actor made his last appearance in and as Laal Kaptaan, and his performance and character both were appreciated by the audience and the critics, though the movie didn’t fare well at the box office.



Saif Ali Khan will be appearing in Tanhaji as the antagonist Udaybhan opposite Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji. The first look of his character has been shared by Ajay Devgn on the social media platforms.



In the poster, Saif looks very intense with a serious and fierce expression; he can be seen looking ahead with a layer of kohl around his eyes. The movie trailer will be out on 19th November, and the film will hit the big screens on 10th January 2020.



Check out the poster here.