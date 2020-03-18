Saif–Sara look super cute in this throwback picture

MUMBAI: The Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan has impressed the audience with his performances in films such as Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, and Kal Ho Na Ho. Over the years, he has honed his skills to become a brilliant performer. His first movie in 2020, Tanhaji – The Unsung warrior was a massive hit, and the actor’s role was appreciated and loved by all.

On the other hand, his daughter Sara Ali Khan debuted with Kedarnath and was later seen with Ranveer in Simmba. She has garnered a lot of love for herself in a short span.

Both of them have a massive fan base. Recently, their fans shared an amazing picture of them. One of the pictures in the collage is from Sara's childhood days, whereas the other is a current one.

Well, the two complement each other very well.

On the work note, the actress will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan, while Saif has Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police, and Go Goa Gone 2 lined up.