Saina Nehwal gives us travel goals; check her latest photo

29 Jan 2020 10:00 AM

MUMBAI: We all are eagerly waiting for the film, Saina, to hit the theatres. The film will narrate the journey of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal. While we wait for the film, the sports star has been treating us to lovely pictures of herself. 

Saina, who recently collaborated with Bharat actress Katrina Kaif to promote the latter’s make-up brand, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself. In the picture, the shuttler can be seen donning a pretty dress and posing with her pals at Grand Palace, Bangkok. She was all smiles as she posed for the selfie. Her picture will give you major travel goals. 

The shuttler captioned her post as, “#bangkok #grandpalacebangkok.” Take a look below. 

On the work front, Saina is a famous professional badminton singles player. She is the first Indian badminton player to have won an Olympic medal. Saina visited Thailand for tournament purpose. 

Speaking about her biopic, directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film will see Hasee Toh Phasee actress Parineeti Chopra in the title role.

