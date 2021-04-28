Saina Nehwal lauds Parineeti Chopra’s performance in her biopic - Saina, READ

MUMBAI: This year, director Amole Gupte released his film Saina, starring Parineeti Chopra in the titular role.

Saina is a biographical sports drama based on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. The film released on March 26, 2021.

Alongside Parineeti, Saina cast also includes Manav Kaul, Meghna Malik and Ankur Vikal in pivotal roles.

The music is composed by Armaan Malik and its lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir and Kunaal Vermaa.

The film was originally scheduled to release in September 2020 but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upon its release, Saina received a lot of love from the audience as it tells the heartfelt story of the champion Saina Nehwal.

It seems that the focus of the film - Saina, has watched the film recently. She shared her thoughts on the film through a social media post.

The badminton player posted a working still of Parineeti from the film and praising her performance she wrote, “Really loved your work in the film(sic).”.

Thanking Saina for her praise, Parineeti replied, “Thankyouuu my girlll”.

Also commenting on Saina’s post, Shraddha Kapoor‘s brother Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, “Absolutely nailed it.”.

Meanwhile, playback singer, Neha Kakkar took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a screengrab of Parineeti Chopra from the biopic on her IG story.

The singer was apparently watching the film at home and she shared her review with fans and followers on the social media handle.

Sharing a still from the film, Neha said that she became Parineeti’s fan all over again and further went on to praise Saina Nehwal and the film’s director, Amole Gupte.

In the film, Parineeti’s look and performance managed to impress the masses to a great extent as she looks like Saina’s mirror image.

Saina recently released on Amazon Prime Video.

