Saina Nehwal, Yuzvendra Chahal have fun on TikTok

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Feb 2020 07:17 PM

MUMBAI: Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have been sharing creative yet fun videos on the short-video making platform TikTok.

In a recent video she shared on the platform, Saina has given a sneak peek to her practice sessions and how she works on her badminton skills.

She later tried the viral emoji challenge on the platform.

Chahal is also popular on TikTok and has been sharing a lot of fun videos for his audience. Recently, he posted a video of him dancing with fellow cricketers, which has garnered more than 33 million video views.

