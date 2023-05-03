Saiyami Kher: 'Ghoomer' opened my eyes in a way I never thought could happen

Actress Saiyami Kher will be seen playing the role of a para-athlete, a cricket prodigy in R.Balki's 'Ghoomer' which is a sports drama. The actress said that it is not at all an easy role for her as although she grew up playing cricket, in this film, she has to portray a character with a disability.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 13:22
MUMBAI:Actress Saiyami Kher will be seen playing the role of a para-athlete, a cricket prodigy in R.Balki's 'Ghoomer' which is a sports drama. The actress said that it is not at all an easy role for her as although she grew up playing cricket, in this film, she has to portray a character with a disability.

Saiyami said: "I play the role of a left-handed bowler in 'Ghoomer' and, for me, in real life, I am a right-handed player. I could never actually step into the shoes of a real-life para-athlete, but even the small hurdles I had to overcome being an athlete myself, reminded me of things we take for granted."

The actress, who worked in 'Mirzya', 'Unpaused', 'Special OPS' and 'Breathe: Into the Shadows', shared further how she prepared herself for playing this character on-screen physically and mentally. She said that essaying this role challenged her not only physically but also mentally. The plot of this film is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured.

She added: "Preparing and filming for 'Ghoomer' opened my eyes in a way that I never thought would happen. It was a physically and emotionally challenging time, but my struggles were minuscule when compared to those heroes who make our country proud by participating in so many sports as para-athletes".

'Ghoomer' stars AAbhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.Abhishek plays Saiyami's coach and Angad Bedi plays her love interest in the movie. The film, which is currently in the post-production stage, is co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Actress Saiyami Kher will be seen playing the role of a para-athlete a cricket prodigy in R.Balki's 'Ghoomer' which is a sports drama 'Mirzya' 'Unpaused' 'Special OPS' and 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 13:22

