Sajid Nadiadwala ANNOUNCES a new movie with Ahahn Shetty and Pooja Hegde, check out the deets inside

As a director, Sajid Nadiadwala made his debut with Kick starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Lately, the audience has been getting to see a lot of announcements of movies and songs. Well this time, it’s the producer/director Sajid Nadiadwala who has announced a movie.
MUMBAI: Sajid Nadiadwala is one of the most well-known and respected producers and directors in the Hindi movie industry. Nadiadwala has produced movies like Judwaa, Jeet, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jaan-E-Mann, Heyy Babyy, the Housefull franchise, Highway, 2 states, Anjaana Anjaani and many more.

Also read - Wow! Sajid Nadiadwala And Salman Khan’s latest appearance raises speculation about a new collaborative project? Here’s the truth?

As a director, Sajid Nadiadwala made his debut with Kick starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie was loved by the audience and it was announced that there will be a second part of the movie soon.

Lately, the audience has been getting to see a lot of announcements of movies and songs. Well this time, it’s the producer/director Sajid Nadiadwala who has announced a movie. The movie is titled ‘Sanki’ and it will feature Pooje Hegde and Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty.

The movie is going to be a love story and it will release on February 14, 2025. The movie will be directed by Adnan Shaikh and Yasir Jah. It will be written by Rajat Aroraa. Now that the announcement is done, we are sure that a lot of people in the audience must be waiting for the release of this movie.

Talking about Ahan Shetty, the actor made his debut with the Hindi movie ‘Tadap’. In the movie we got to see Ahan Shetty paired along with Tara Sutaria. It was an action romance movie and due to his performance in the movie, the actor won an award for his debut.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde is also an amazing actress who has given some amazing performances in movies like Mohenjo Daro, Beast, Radhe Shyam, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and many more.

Also read - What! Sajid Nadiadwala hints on starting the shoot of Salman khan starrer Kick 2 in 2024?

It’ll be interesting to watch this upcoming movie. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

About Author

