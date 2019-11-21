Sajid Nadiadwala joins Tiger Shroff in Serbia during Baaghi 3 shoot; The picture is a treat for the excited fans!

MUMBAI: The widely successful Baaghi franchise is definitely the one that soars up the excitement of the fans to new heights! Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 is going on full-fledged where the team is currently in Serbia shooting for the movie and earlier, Sajid Nadiadwala flew to Serbia to join the team. Tiger Shroff shared a picture on his social media with Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan from the shoot.

In the picture, Tiger and Ahmed Khan are standing on either sides of Sajid Nadiadwala while the producer is holding the Baaghi 3 movie clapboard.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff have come back together after Baaghi 2 which smashed box office records last year and charted massive box office numbers crossing into the 200 crore club. With Baaghi 3 in its shooting spree, the fans seem to be super happy to catch another glimpse from the shoot diaries.

There is no doubt that Sajid Nadiadwala is one of the finest producers in the industry and has had a very successful year with a hattrick of box office hits in 2019 with Super 30, Chhichhore, and Housefull 4. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, has established himself as the Youngest Action Star following which his movie WAR became the highest-grossing movie of 2019 and charted over 300 crores at the box office.

This time, Tiger is joined by his Baaghi co-star Shraddha Kapoor. The pair will reunite after three years. Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is expected to be released in 2020.