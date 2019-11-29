Sajid Nadiadwala plans to bring together the cast of Hosefull series in Housefull 5

MUMBAI: After the success of the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is eyeing a grand ensemble for its 5th part and rope in actors from all his previous parts.

As per sources, the fifth installment of the franchise is on the cards, but it will not just be another franchise. Sajid plans to create a Housefull universe and bring all his four previous installments together.

Along with the regulars such as Akshay Kumar and Riteish, his wish list includes Deepika Padukone (HF 1), John Abraham (HF 2), Jacqueline Fernandez (HF 2 and 3), Abhishek Bachchan (HF 3), Bobby Deol (HF 4), Kriti Sanon (HF 4), Pooja Hegde (HF 4), and Kriti Kharbanda (HF 4).

The fifth part of the movie is still in writing. Once the script is ready, the actors will be approached for the movie.

There will be clarity on the shooting schedule and the release date only when the script is locked.