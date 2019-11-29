News

Sajid Nadiadwala plans to bring together the cast of Hosefull series in Housefull 5

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2019 08:38 PM

MUMBAI: After the success of the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is eyeing a grand ensemble for its 5th part and rope in actors from all his previous parts.

As per sources, the fifth installment of the franchise is on the cards, but it will not just be another franchise. Sajid plans to create a Housefull universe and bring all his four previous installments together.

Along with the regulars such as Akshay Kumar and Riteish, his wish list includes Deepika Padukone (HF 1), John Abraham (HF 2), Jacqueline Fernandez (HF 2 and 3), Abhishek Bachchan (HF 3), Bobby Deol (HF 4), Kriti Sanon (HF 4), Pooja Hegde (HF 4), and Kriti Kharbanda (HF 4).

The fifth part of the movie is still in writing. Once the script is ready, the actors will be approached for the movie.

There will be clarity on the shooting schedule and the release date only when the script is locked. 

Tags > Sajid Nadiadwala, Hosefull series, Housefull 5, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
29 Nov 2019 06:37 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dil Hi Toh Hai actress Asmita Sood REVEALS her bag secrets
Dil Hi Toh Hai actress Asmita Sood REVEALS her... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
29 Nov 2019 05:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shaher-Rhea-Vatsal's new beginning, Salman to have a dance face off, &more
Shaher-Rhea-Vatsal's new beginning, Salman... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Hiba Nawab
Hiba Nawab
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Manish Naggdev
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali

past seven days