Sajid Nadiadwala, the only producer with sequels and franchises as successful money propositions across the three platforms

MUMBAI: Sajid Nadiadwala always helms the most successful franchises and also, the projects across platform that cater to the highest demand on the silver screens as well as television. He owns one of the biggest production houses of Bollywood and brings the best entertainment to the audience.

Not just the theatres, his vision with his projects has always procured and done well at charting a whopping amount when it comes to sequels, franchise making successful money propositions at the box office, television and even OTT space. There is always a run to buy the satellite rights of his movies and those, always bag whopping numbers to be telecast on television.

In spite of the lockdown, the recent release of Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 earned Rs 8.5 crores on its last day and grossed a total of ₹110.65 crore in India at the box office and ended abruptly because of cinema halls getting shut. His films including Baaghi, Baaghi 2, Kick, Housefull 4 and Judwaa 2 are the testimony to the same- bringing spectacular box office records and breaking some. Housefull 4 also crossed the 200-crores mark with its collections, including overseas and was a hit. So did his film, Chhichhore!

The year 2019 has turned out to be a successful year for producer Sajid Nadiadwala who delivered some blockbusters with Super 30, Chhichhore and Housefull 4 under the banner of his production, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Giving the best start to a new year 2020 with Baaghi 3, the producer registeres another success at the box office with the third instalment of the most successful action franchise.

Filmmaker has not only created an undisputed space for himself and his films in his audience’s hearts but he also won the title of ‘Box Office Badshah’ as he featured in the Forbes' Celebrity 100 list.

The year 2019 also marks a special year for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment as it clocks the 65th year of entertaining the world which has Sajid’s films to cater to the interests and taste of the audience.