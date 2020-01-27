Sajid Nadiadwala was honored with a Certificate of Appreciation for his contribution towards the welfare of Mumbai Police

MUMBAI: Producer-Director Sajid Nadiadwala is known for his outstanding work in cinema for which he has received a lot of accolades and awards.

Sajid Nadiadwala has proved that he is also very socially pro-active and a testimony of the same is the recent felicitation that he received from the Mumbai Police.

Sajid Nadiadwala recently honored with the Certificate of Appreciation for his contribution towards the welfare of the Mumbai Police.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took their social media and shared this proud moment on their official handle. Sharing the pictures they wrote, "#NGEFamily is filled with gratitude as #SajidNadiadwala is honored with the Certificate of Appreciation for his contribution towards the welfare of Mumbai Police! Thank you @MumbaiPolice! "

Sajid has also done the screenplay for various movies produced by his production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment which recently completed 65 years in the industry.

As a producer, Sajid Nadiadwala has contributed to the industry with some of the best movies in Bollywood be it content-driven or massy entertainers, the latest examples of this are Super 30 and Chhichhore both of which were box office hits with quality content and Housefull 4 which was the biggest comedy entertainer of 2019, delivering a hattrick. Sajid Nadiadwala's next outing is Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.