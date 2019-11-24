Sajid Nadiadwala's Chichhore opens big in Taiwan, charts amazing numbers in its first week

MUMBAI: Sajid Nadiadwala's Chhichhore was released in Taiwan on the 15th of November 2019 and received a warm welcome from moviegoers!



Chhichhore recently released in Taiwan and has received a massive response from fans and has charted $165,000 in its first week. The interesting thing to note is that Chhichhore is one of the very few Bollywood movies to be released in Taiwan and even then, the movie has done exceptionally well.



Chhichhore is regarded as one of the most simple yet entertaining movies and turned out to be a box office hit, charting over 150 crores at the Indian box office and touching the hearts of millions at the same time.



Sajid Nadiadwala has had a very successful year with a hattrick of box office hits with Super 30, Chhichhore and Housefull 4. All the movies produced by Sajid Nadiadwala have received critical acclaim for striking the perfect balance between being content-driven and entertaining.



Chhichhore marks the amalgamation of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after they delivered the hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, together. Chhichhore is helmed by Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari.