Salman and Ritesh to host IIFA in Indore

MUMBAI: The 21st edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards will be held from March 27 to 29 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was born in Indore, made the announcement at a glittering press conference on February 3.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who joined Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez at the press conference, said that he has a 16-year-old connection with IIFA and was delighted that the state was the second one, after Mumbai last year, to get an opportunity to host the ceremony in India.

Over the years, the award ceremony has been held in major cities across the world like New York, Madrid, Singapore, and Bangkok.

After an event to be held on March 21 in Bhopal, the remaining events will be held in Indore.

For the first time, Salman will host the ceremony and Riteish Deshmukh will co-host the show. Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez will perform at the awards night.

The ceremony will be attended by more than 5,000 people from the film industry, including over 400 film artists. Nehru Stadium is the most likely venue for the event. Event management company Wizcraft has also seen other locations like Holkar Stadium and Daly College.