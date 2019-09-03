News

Salman attends Ganesh Utsav at sister Arpita's home with family

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Sep 2019 04:09 PM

Every year, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrates Ganpati festival with his family. Salman's younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma is a staunch believer of Bappa and loves to welcome the god at home.

This year, too, Arpita and her husband Aayush Sharma welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their abode and the entire Khandaan assembled to seek the Lord's blessings.

Salman was spotted heading towards his sister Arpita Khan's house earlier in the day. he sported a navy blue T-shirt alongwith a pair of blue denims and black shoes. Salman gets snapped every year at Arpita's house when he turns up at the place to celebrate the festival.

Apart from Salman, his parents Salim and Salma Khan, stepmother Helen, brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, Arbaaz's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, elder sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Alvira's husband Atul Agnihotri were present at Arpita's house.

Celebrities like Prabhu Deva, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Mouni Roy, Daisy Shah, Poonam Sinha, Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Waluscha D'Souza, Amrita Arora, and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu with daughter Inaaya, were spotted attending the festival.

On work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his next release "Dabangg 3".

Other Bollywood personalities who celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi include actors Sonu Sood, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, and others, such as producer Ekta Kapoor. Each of them shared pictures of their respective idols on social media.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, onu Sood, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Prabhu Deva, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Mouni Roy, Daisy Shah, Poonam Sinha, Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Waluscha D'Souza, Amrita Arora, and Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Bollywood, superstar, Salman Khan, Celebrates, Ganpati festival, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
31 Aug 2019 07:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Karan Wahi talks about replacing Dheeraj, ego clashes, and more
Karan Wahi talks about replacing Dheeraj, ego... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
31 Aug 2019 06:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
MTV Ace is SCRIPTED? I Vikas Gupta busts myths about MTV Ace of Space 2
MTV Ace is SCRIPTED? I Vikas Gupta busts myths... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shilpa Raizada
Shilpa Raizada
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij

past seven days