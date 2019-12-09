News

Salman, Katrina strike a pose with Sheikh Hasina

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Dec 2019 06:28 PM

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Salman on Sunday night took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself posing with Hasina, whom he described as a beautiful lady and Katrina.

"Katrina and I, with the Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It was a pleasure and honour to have met such a beautiful lady," he captioned the image.

The two Bollywood actors were reportedly in Bangladesh to perform at the inauguration ceremony of Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL).

On the acting front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film "Dabangg 3", where he will be reprising the role of Chulbul Pandey.

Katrina, on the other hand, is currently busy shooting for her next "Sooryavanshi", which also stars Akshay Kumar. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Tags > Salman, Katrina, strike, pose, Sheikh Hasina, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
09 Dec 2019 07:14 PM | TellychakkarTeam
We have bribed the Mumbai Police because they asked me for it; REVEALS Harleen and Vikrant
We have bribed the Mumbai Police because they... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
09 Dec 2019 07:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon's shooting secrets SPILLED ft. Mantra
Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon's... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant

past seven days