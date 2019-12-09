Salman, Katrina strike a pose with Sheikh Hasina

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Salman on Sunday night took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself posing with Hasina, whom he described as a beautiful lady and Katrina.

"Katrina and I, with the Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It was a pleasure and honour to have met such a beautiful lady," he captioned the image.

The two Bollywood actors were reportedly in Bangladesh to perform at the inauguration ceremony of Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL).

On the acting front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film "Dabangg 3", where he will be reprising the role of Chulbul Pandey.

Katrina, on the other hand, is currently busy shooting for her next "Sooryavanshi", which also stars Akshay Kumar. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty.