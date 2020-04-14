News

Salman Khan achieves yet another milestone

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Apr 2020 02:17 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has a huge fan following. The Dabangg star has completed 10 years on Twitter, much to the excitement of his fans. And now, they have decided to celebrate this special moment by trending #10YrsOfSalmanOnTwitter on the popular microblogging site.

Many of the fans of the superstar have pointed out the fact that he has not changed his profile picture ever since he opened his Twitter account. On the other hand, another fan has revealed that the actor is the third most followed Indian celebrity on the social networking site which every one of us will definitely agree with. And the most interesting thing to watch is that few of his fans have also shared his very first tweet in which he had revealed that it was Arbaaz Khan who insisted on opening a Twitter account.

Have a look at the tweets below.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Salman Khan Arbaaz Khan
