Salman Khan achieves yet another milestone

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has a huge fan following. The Dabangg star has completed 10 years on Twitter, much to the excitement of his fans. And now, they have decided to celebrate this special moment by trending #10YrsOfSalmanOnTwitter on the popular microblogging site.

Many of the fans of the superstar have pointed out the fact that he has not changed his profile picture ever since he opened his Twitter account. On the other hand, another fan has revealed that the actor is the third most followed Indian celebrity on the social networking site which every one of us will definitely agree with. And the most interesting thing to watch is that few of his fans have also shared his very first tweet in which he had revealed that it was Arbaaz Khan who insisted on opening a Twitter account.

Have a look at the tweets below.

Top combined footfalls by an Actor (1994-2019)

Salman : 80.72 cr (62 movies)

Akshay : 80.50 cr (105)

SRK : 68.62 cr (54)

AD : 61.47 cr (85)

Aamir : 41.56 cr (29)

HR : 32.17 cr (24)



Domination level of @BeingSalmanKhan



#10YrsOfSalmanOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/SaRwyLbai9 — (@Ayaan2712) April 13, 2020

On this day 10 Years ago , Salman Khan Joined Twitter..

Currently, He is the 3rd Most Followed Indian Actor On Twitter with 39.8M Followers!!



"Celebrating 10th Year Of @BeingSalmanKhan on Twitter"....#10YrsOfSalmanOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/mLKhMnsPZq — RAJ (SKMSD) (@raj_sk_dhoni_) April 13, 2020

1st Ever Tweet of the BIGGEST MEGASTAR on Twitter...



13 April 2010

12:22 PM#10YrsOfSalmanOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/EzSaZXrjpu — BEING ADHARV SALMANIAC (@iBeingAdharv) April 13, 2020

The Hottest and The Most Good Looking Bollywood Actor Ever!!#10YrsOfSalmanOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/uSIanikve9 — (@ibeingPramodSG) April 13, 2020

Credits: Pinkvilla