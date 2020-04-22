News

Salman Khan adds another feather to his cap

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2020 08:01 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is among the most loved superstars in Bollywood. With each passing day, Bhai’s popularity has only grown and he is, undoubtedly, adored by both masses and the classes. Well, despite no films or shows at present, Salman Khan’s Twitter account has now reached onto a massive 40 million followers, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan. Currently, the Dabangg actor stands at the second position after Amitabh Bachchan in terms of Twitter followers.

This got all the Salman Khan fans excited and they took Twitter by storm and trended the hashtag #40MSalmanniacsOnTwitter, and why not? It’s a huge achievement for any superstar!

A fan wrote, '#SalmanKhan Crown- Most Followed Male Indian Actor On #Facebook (37.5M Likes), 2nd Most Followed Indian Actor On #Twitter (40M F), 2nd Most Followed Indian Actor On #Instagram (31.8M F). OVERALL Most Followed Indian Actor On #SocialMedia (109.3M).” While another fan tweeted, “Yoooooooo It's 40 Million Guys. Love You Megastar & Congratulations for 40 Million Followers on Twitter @BeingSalmanKhan. Love U bhai love you love u love u love you #40MSalmaniacsOnTwitter.'

Have a look.

