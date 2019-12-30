News

Salman Khan after Ayat's birth: Ab baap banna hai

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 opened to a good start with mixed reviews from the audience, but the actor is in his best phase personally. He celebrated his 54th birthday yesterday. Friends and family from the industry turned up at Sohail Khan’s abode to celebrate Bhaijaan’s birthday. Well, it turned out to be a double celebration for the entire Khan-daan and Sharmas, as Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma were blessed with a little angel, whom they named Ayat- sharing her birthday with mamu jaan Salman Khan.

In a media interaction, on his birthday, when a reporter asked him how happy was he on becoming mamu again, he said, 'Abhi ho gaya mama ka aur chacha ka, ab baap banna hai bas.' He also said, 'I woke and checked my phone and saw the picture of Ayat nothing could have been a better gift than this to our family. She is beautiful. Ab iske baad to December 27 ka matlab hi badal gaya in our family.'

