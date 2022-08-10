Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar sets the stage on fire at a wedding in Delhi

Check out the glimpses of Superstars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar as they attend a wedding in Delhi
Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar sets the stage on fire at a wedding in Delhi

MUMBAI :Superstars never fails to impress their fans with their amazing contributions, and over the time, we have seen many superstars grabbing the attention of the fans not only with their movies but also with their appearance in different public places and different parties and events.
 

 

There are a few pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet where we can see super star Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar were performing at a big wedding in Delhi.

We can see Salman Khan performing along with actor Akshay Kumar; also we can see that the wedding was hosted by one of the most loved actors and Anchors, Manish Paul.

We can also see Farhan Akhtar setting the stage on fire with his amazing singing.

Indeed the pictures from the wedding is going viral all over the internet and the fans are not keeping calm but are praising and showering all the love towards their favourite stars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar and also on host Manish Paul.

What are your views on these pictures which are grabbing the attention of the fans?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

