Salman Khan all set to launch nephews Arhaan and Nirvaan in a bromance film?

While Salman’s brothers Sohail and Arbaaz are also stars, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is now planning to launch his brother’s son Nirvaan and Arhaan, as per reports.
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is among the most admired Indian actors who enjoys a massive fan-following. The actor, in his 35 year film journey has made some of the country's most loved films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and many others. 

As per reports, Nirvaan and Arhaan will be seen in a bromance film that will show their camaraderie and bond. Alizeh Agnihotri, who is Salman’s sister Alvira and Atul Agnihotri’s daughter, has already created a benchmark with her fabulous performance in Farrey recently.

It will be interesting to see when Nirvaan and Arhaan’s film will finally be announced.

How excited are you for their debut? Tell us in the comments below.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Karan Johar’s The Bull and later be seen in Tiger vs Pathaan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits- BollywoodLIfe 

