Salman Khan and Akon's impromptu jugalbandi steals the show at the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 15:30
movie_image: 
Salman Khan and Akon

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in the Indian Entertainment Industry. The megastar enjoys a large chunk of fan following across the nation owing to his larger-than-life screen presence, unmatchable charisma, swag, and attitude.  While he has dazzled the audiences with his on-screen larger-than-life image, his off-screen persona is equally magical.

The Megastar brings an aura with him wherever he goes and the latest example of this was seen when Salman went to Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-festive wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Salman Khan's appearance at the pre-wedding event was a stealer and a video went viral on social media where he is seen rocking the show with the international singer Akon.

Salman Khan and Akon's musical jugalbandi steals the show at the pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. They both created a harmonious and energetic fusion of Sukhbir's famous song 'Gal Ban Gayi'.  Salman Khan was accompanied by Anant Ambani on the stage and the megastar also made the headlines for being in his tune and bringing unmatched energy to the bash.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be seen in some of the exciting line-ups in the coming years which will be announced soon.

Salman Khan Akon Anant Ambani RADHIKA MERCHANT The Megastar Gal Ban Gayi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 15:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Salman Khan and Akon's impromptu jugalbandi steals the show at the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in the Indian Entertainment Industry. The megastar enjoys a large chunk...
Demi Mann will surely make your jaws drop with these sizzling pictures
MUMBAI : Over the time with her amazing acting contribution, Demi Mann has been grabbing the attention of the fans and...
Anupamaa: Surprising! Anupama takes a stand for Toshu as goons attack him
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani's subtle remark at Ankita Lokhande's possessiveness towards Vicky Jain
MUMBAI : The winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is Manisha Rani. Congratulations messages from all throughout the industry...
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Janhvi Kapoor posts highlights from day 2 celebration with Dhoni and many more
MUMBAI : Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12th but before that, the couple and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Savi tells Ishaan that she is not a PUNCHING BAG!
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan and Akon
Salman Khan and Akon's impromptu jugalbandi steals the show at the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Demi Mann
Demi Mann will surely make your jaws drop with these sizzling pictures
Janhvi Kapoor
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Janhvi Kapoor posts highlights from day 2 celebration with Dhoni and many more
Yodha
Yodha Update: Sidharth Malhotra’s dedication for action sequences is sure to raise the bar
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan continues to go to the gym even after wrapping Chandu Champion! Deets Inside!
Lavina Israni
Lavina Israni is here to slay your hearts with her stunning hot looks
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu REACTS on actress' absence from Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash