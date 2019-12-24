Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar fans FIGHTS IT OUT on social media

MUMBAI: Fans are overprotective for their favourite actors and are ever ready to showcase their loyalty whenever they get a chance.

Recently, Salman Khan Starrer Dabangg 3 released and was embraced with open arms by the viewers. However there were certain claims about the collections being manipulated.

The controversy started when there were reports of Salman breaking the records of Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal on Box Office in its first weekend. The reports invited negative comments from Akki's fans who claimed that the reports are manipulated. In a fit of rage Akshay's fan started trending #Dabangg3BoxOfficeScam.

Angry Salman fans started name calling Akshay on his controversy related to citizenship. Salman fans in a reply to Akshay fans started trending #CitizenshipScammerAkshay.Whom do you support in this fight?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.