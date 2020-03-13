News

Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan cancel their foreign tours due to Coronavirus outbreak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Mar 2020 08:57 PM

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus pandemic has claimed many lives around the world. Many countries have shut down schools, cancelled tours, postponed movies, and asked their employees to work from home! Many states are shutting down cinema halls in India. In addition, celebrities are cancelling their existing work commitments due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Salman Khan was to head abroad for his annual tour. Now, the US and Canada tour have been put on hold. The actor had scheduled performances in Atlanta, Detroit, Boston, Toronto, Dallas, Houston, San Jose, and Seattle from April 3 to April 12. Taking the safety measures for the entire team and the fans into consideration, the team said that it is not advisable to travel right now. They will announce the dates once the scare subsides.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has also decided to halt his travel plans. He was heading for a nine-day tour to San Jose, New Jersey, Dallas, Chicago, Washington, and Atlanta to meet his fans abroad and have interactive sessions with them. The tour stands postponed now and the team will release new dates once the global health condition becomes stable.

 SOURCE – BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA

Tags Salman Khan Hrithik Roshan Atlanta Detroit Boston Toronto Dallas Houston San Jose New Jersey Chicago Washington TellyChakkar

