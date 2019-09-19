News
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s PDA will melt your HEART
MUMBAI: Like previous years, this year too International Indian Film Academy Awards, also known as IIFA Awards 2019, was a star-studded affair. It saw the presence of who's who of Bollywood. It was full of entertainment and glamour, and it seems Salman Khan too was having a gala time at the event with his bestie, Katrina Kaif.
Their cute public display of affection was the center of attraction. According to a report in India Forums, Salman arrived at the awards just before Katrina's performance and then soon after finishing up his other stuffs left for home.
A source present at the event told the portal, "Salman arrived a few minutes before Kat took the stage. Throughout her performance he was cheering for her, calling out her name and could be seen exchanging lovey-dovey glares. He didn't blink an eye lid and was completely into her. Later Kat too came towards Salman and greeted him with folded hand and a broad smile, made a gesture and then went away."
