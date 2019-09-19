Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s PDA will melt your HEART

MUMBAI: Like previous years, this year too International Indian Film Academy Awards, also known as IIFA Awards 2019, was a star-studded affair. It saw the presence of who’s who of Bollywood. It was full of entertainment and glamour, and it seems Salman Khan too was having a gala time at the event with his bestie, Katrina Kaif.



What do you think about these Showtees ?

Their cute public display of affection was the center of attraction. According to a report in India Forums, Salman arrived at the awards just before Katrina's performance and then soon after finishing up his other stuffs left for home.A source present at the event told the portal, "Salman arrived a few minutes before Kat took the stage. Throughout her performance he was cheering for her, calling out her name and could be seen exchanging lovey-dovey glares. He didn't blink an eye lid and was completely into her. Later Kat too came towards Salman and greeted him with folded hand and a broad smile, made a gesture and then went away."