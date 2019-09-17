Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit to create magic at IIFA 2019

MUMBAI: As IIFA completes 20 years, the event has made its way to its motherland India. The pre-event took place on Monday in Mumbai, and the main event will take place on 18th September. Most of B-town will be attending the function.



As usual, this year too, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Katrina Kaif are the brand ambassadors. Salman and Madhuri will be performing together this time. As per sources, because their iconic movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun has completed 25 years, Nisha and Prem will reunite to celebrate this.



Salman and Madhuri were a hit pair in the 90s and have done many movies together. The chemistry that the two share is loved by one and all. Well, we can’t wait to watch the duo sizzle on stage together.