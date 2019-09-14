News

Salman Khan and Prabhudeva to associate for Radhe post Dabangg 3!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 12:13 PM

MUMBAI: Prabhudeva and Salman Khan are back in action with yet another action thriller: Dabangg 3.

Now, news has it that Prabhudeva will associate with the man for yet another film.

Well, apparently, Atul Agnihotri has the rights to the Korean version of the film, which is a big hit, and in the Indian version, Salman will play the role of a cop. The makers are planning to name the film Radhe, and while the audience may suspect that this is the second installment of Wanted, as his name was Radhe in the film, let us clarify that it isn't.


This film is expected to release on Eid 2020.

