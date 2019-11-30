Salman Khan and Prabhudeva to shake leg in Munna Badnaam! Song out today!

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' has created a nail-biting wait as the film is inching close to release.

The makers are all set to launch the films next song 'Munna Badnaam' today in the evening, but the buzz for the song has increased by manifolds as an image of Salman Khan and Director Prabhudeva was unveiled by a leading portal.

The song has already created a lot of buzz for all good reasons including a dance face-off between Salman Khan and director Prabhudheva who has been hailed for his impeccable dance moves. In the picture, Salman Khan and Prabhudheva are seen dressed in a matching avatar with a shimmery golden, red and black jacket.

It will be a treat for the fans of Salman Khan and Prabhudeva to witness both of them shaking a leg together in the song.

The song will be unveiled today at a venue in the suburbs of western Mumbai.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.