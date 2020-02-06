Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh to host the highly anticipated next IIFA Awards 2020

MUMBAI: The 21st Edition of Indian cinema’s biggest celebration - IIFA Weekend and Awards is all set to bring its global brand presence to the culturally rich state of Madhya Pradesh, The Heart of Incredible India.

The highly anticipated and coveted annual ceremony, IIFA Weekend & Awards 2020 will witness a grand celebration of Indian cinema’s finest talent, glitz, glamour, global dignitaries, world media, fans and enthusiasts from across the world in the New Media & Entertainment Industry Hub for India, Madhya Pradesh. IIFA Weekend & Awards 2020, Madhya Pradesh: IIFA Rocks and IIFA Awards will be held on the 27th - 29th March, 2020. NEXA is the Presenting Partner of the NEXA IIFA Awards 2020 and extends its partnership for the sixth consecutive edition and would build excitement around #IIFA2020MP across its network in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Salman Khan, said, “IIFA 2020 Weekend and Awards would be another landmark in my journey with IIFA & the Wizcraft family. It’s always a pleasure to be a part of IIFA and on its 21st celebration I am ecstatic to announce that I would be hosting IIFA Awards for the first time in my hometown, Indore. What a great start to the year, I’m excited to celebrate and contribute to Indian cinema’s mega celebration and connect with my fans in the true heart of Incredible India.”

IIFA is dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities and nations, creating everyone’s dream: “One People. One World”. After the successful homecoming edition, last year in Mumbai, IIFA is bringing its global brand presence to the heart of Incredible India - Madhya Pradesh, fast becoming the new Media & Entertainment industry hub for India.