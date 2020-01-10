Salman Khan announces his 2121 EID release

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the most bankable actors these days. The actor has given massive hits and is considered as the lucky mascot for Bollywood. His recent movie Daabaang 3 is been a massive hit at the box office and soon the actor will be seen in Prabudeva’s Radhe and he is also grabbing the headlines for his hosting on the Bigg Boss show.

The actor just twitted about his EID 2121 release, titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The movie will be helmed by Farhad Samji. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala he is not only produced the movie but also written the story for it. Well, seems like after Akshay Kumar booked eid 2020 before Salman could announce his movie, the actor has become more conscious and as stated that EID belongs to him, so he way in advanced booked the slot of EID 2121 for his movie release. Salman has always had a rocking response for his EID releases and has crushed the box office when it comes to the collection.

Check out the post below where the actor announce his next :