Salman Khan arrives tomorrow in cinemas with the great legacy of Dabangg

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey is the most loved cop in Bollywood, and Dabangg has ushered in the trend of the police film franchise in the Industry. The franchise defined modern action-comedy and had a huge impact on every film that followed in its footsteps. Be it action, comedy, romance or drama, everything in Salman's world has a larger than life presentation, and testimony to this is the world of Dabangg, which has created a niche among the viewers.

To create a larger impact, Dabangg 3 brings together the superstar trio of Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva, and Kichcha Sudeep, a combination that is bound to appeal to families and audiences of all age groups and has something to offer to everyone, pan India. Not only the film will pack in the perfect combination of action, comedy, and drama, but it also has a prequel segment, which will join crucial dots of Chulbul Pandey’s journey from the boy next door to the Dabangg cop. With the first two films, the audience has been witness to Chulbul Pandey’s unique charm and characteristics, and are eagerly waiting to watch he has to offer in Dabangg 3.

Another highlight of the film will be its climax, which has been shot on a mammoth scale. The makers shot the power-packed sequence at a hilltop where they recreated a stone quarry and the superstar went shirtless for the same.

Produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan films, Dabangg 3 releases tomorrow and is back with triple action, entertainment, and swag. Chulbul “Robinhood” Pandey is back in his Dabangg avatar in cinemas today, and the excitement is clearly sky high.

