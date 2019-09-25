Salman Khan to bring Prabhu Deva’s Radhe on Eid 2020

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshaaah recently got shelved owing to some differences between the actor and the director. Salman fans are disappointed but are wondering which movie the superstar will release on Eid 2020.



Salman had assured his followers that he would definitely coming up with a film on Eid next year. But with Eid just 8 months away, fans are concerned whether their favorite actor would miss his traditional release period.



As per media reports, Salman has signed a film titled Radhe, which will be helmed by Prabhu Deva. The actor will start shooting for the movie after the release of Dabaang 3, and it will release on Eid 2020. Dabangg will hit the cinemas on 20th December 2019.



The actor in a race against time and simultaneously handling the shoot and post-production of Dabangg 3 along with the pre-production of Radhe.