Salman Khan confirms sisters Alvira and Arpita have contracted the Coronavirus; deets inside

MUMBAI: Both the sisters of Salman Khan – Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Sharma have tested positive for COVID-19. Salman Khan shared this information with the media himself.

Salman Khan has informed about both his sisters testing positive for corona during a conversation with the media about the release of his upcoming film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The film is all set to release both in theatres and the OTT platform on May 13, 2021.

While talking about his sisters testing COVID-19 positive, the ‘Radhe’ actor said that he used to listen to distant people being positive. He further revealed that last year two of his drivers also tested positive but this second wave of COVID-19 is more dangerous and has affected every other house.

Salman Khan’s sister, 31-year-old Arpita Khan married Ayush Sharma in the year 2014, who later went on to become an actor. While 51-year-old Alvira, who is a well-known costume designer, married actor Atul Agnihotri in the year 1996.

On a related note, another song ‘Zoom Zoom’ from ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ released earlier today. Soon after its release, the song started trending on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

Other than Salman Khan, ‘Radhe’ also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Randeep Hooda will be seen portraying the lead role of the antagonist in this upcoming action thriller film directed by Prabhu Deva.

The film was earlier supposed to hit the screens last year but got delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

