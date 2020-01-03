Salman Khan dances like no one is watching

MUMBAI: Salman Khan sets himself loose when he is with people he loves and feels comfortable with. When in mood, the superstar doesn’t live a chance to enjoy the moment and entertain people around him.

Well, this time, the actor has big reasons to be full of joy and say goodbye to 2019. Both his films Bharat and Dabangg 3 became smash hits. If that wasn’t enough, he got the best birthday gift this year.

On his birthday he became a Mamu once again as his little sister Arpita Khan delivered a baby girl and they named her Ayat.

This news made Salman Khan is very happy and he enjoyed the new year party to the fullest. A picture of him dancing on the table with his Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar is going viral on the internet.

Have a look.