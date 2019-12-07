Salman Khan delivers another quirky hook step with blockbuster song Munna Badnaam

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has always aced his dance game when it comes to delivering hook steps and his superhit songs are the testimony.



Recently, the chartbuster song of 'Dabangg 3' was out and it has already broken the internet as Chulbul Pandey yet again adds up the quirk with a belt. This time the hook step seems that its an extension of iconic Hud Hud Dabangg song.



In Munna Badnaam Hua, SalmanKhan opens his belt in a style and shakes a leg on the tunes and its something new and quite noticeable and we won't be surprised if we see the audience is going crazy over Salman's new belt hook step!



Every song of Salman Khan has become a rage because of such hook steps. After almost a decade Prabhu Deva and Salman Khan has danced on the same tune after 'Mera Hi Jalwa' song from 'Wanted'



Munna Badnaam Hua has given us the newest Item Boy of B-Town who has taken over not only the internet but also the nation.



The song has captured the internet all over with the new concept of item boys, garnering millions of views on youtube the song will be surely on the list of every party!



The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.