Salman Khan extends financial support to vertically challenged artists; details inside

MUMBAI: People are facing a tough time owing to coronavirus pandemic. Government is leaving no stone unturned to deal with the crisis situation. Bollywood celebrities are also coming forward to extend their financial help. Right from hosting fundraising concerts to helping the needy, Bollywood biggies are coming forward in the wake of COVID2019.

After Anna Daan challenge, Salman Khan is once again grabbing headlines for his generous deeds. The superstar has now extended financial support to members of the All India Special Artistes Association (AISAA), a wing of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Salman Khan’s Bharat co-star Pravin Rana, a vertically-challenged artiste, revealed that that the Dabangg actor ‘has stood by us during these trying times.’

Speaking about Salman Khan’s generous gesture, Pravin Rana, a vertically-challenged artiste told Mid-day, “Nobody cares much for us, but Salman Bhai stood by us during these trying times. We were surprised when we learnt that Rs 3,000 had been deposited into our accounts on Tuesday. No other actor has come forward to help us. During the shoot too, he asked us to reach out to him when in need.”

A member of AISAA, Shameem Ahmed who was also seen as one of the circus artistes in Bharat said, “We don't get work on a daily basis. We are grateful to FWICE and Salman Khan for helping us with ration and financial help amid the lockdown. We have been told he will make a deposit next month, too.”

FWICE president BN Tiwari revealed to Midday, “About 90 vertically challenged actors come under the purview of the association. Almost 45 of them have received Salman's donation, the rest will get it in a few days.”

Credits: Midday, SpotboyE.com