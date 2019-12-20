Salman Khan fans trend #Dabangg3day on social media

MUMBAI: The ardent fans of Salman Khan were eagerly waiting for Dabangg 3’s release. And now that the film has hit the screens, fans can’t stop praising it. The film, which also stars Kiccha Sudeep and Sonakshi Sinha, hit the screens today.
The film had created a buzz since the announcement. Fans were eagerly waiting to watch the movie and that day has finally arrived. Salman Khan's fans are going to any extent to promote Dabangg 3. Everyone is just going crazy all around. Today, as Dabangg 3 releases, fans are trending #Dabangg3day on social media. The fan clubs have been sharing photos and videos of Salman Khan on social media. Some fans have started the day with a bike rally by promoting the movie, a fan sharing the video wrote, "And here begins our rituals for #Dabangg3Day ! Starting with Bike Rally ! Ready To Rock @BeingSalmanKhan bhai Love You."
Take a look at the photos and videos below:
And here begins our rituals for #Dabangg3Day ! Starting with Bike Rally ! Ready To Rock @BeingSalmanKhan bhai Love You pic.twitter.com/NIhKqHFOXw— Chulbul Robinhood Pandey Ka Fan (@TSKH_official) December 20, 2019
And @BeingSalmanKhan Movie Celebration Without Dance And Music is Incomplete and here we go for dance #Dabangg3Day pic.twitter.com/jKJwBfU6wo— Chulbul Robinhood Pandey Ka Fan (@TSKH_official) December 20, 2019
Wht the movie made by @PDdancing hatss off uh sir the 1st half was mind-blowing outstanding nd performance giving by @BeingSalmanKhan & @saieemmanjrekar combination i really feel so cute— ChulBul Pandey Rules(@ISalman_Rules) December 20, 2019
now its time for some action with #Dabangg3Day
/5
Family pack pic.twitter.com/unH1iIb2Pk
#Dabangg3Day— vinayshetty (@thalapathyvinay) December 20, 2019
This is just a beginning ! We will show you what Real Celebration Looks Like Get Ready To Get Double Celebration From Us. #Dabangg3Day pic.twitter.com/Zx3GKlq899
Add new comment