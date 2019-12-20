Salman Khan fans trend #Dabangg3day on social media

MUMBAI: The ardent fans of Salman Khan were eagerly waiting for Dabangg 3’s release. And now that the film has hit the screens, fans can’t stop praising it. The film, which also stars Kiccha Sudeep and Sonakshi Sinha, hit the screens today.

The film had created a buzz since the announcement. Fans were eagerly waiting to watch the movie and that day has finally arrived. Salman Khan's fans are going to any extent to promote Dabangg 3. Everyone is just going crazy all around. Today, as Dabangg 3 releases, fans are trending #Dabangg3day on social media. The fan clubs have been sharing photos and videos of Salman Khan on social media. Some fans have started the day with a bike rally by promoting the movie, a fan sharing the video wrote, "And here begins our rituals for #Dabangg3Day ! Starting with Bike Rally ! Ready To Rock @BeingSalmanKhan bhai Love You."

Take a look at the photos and videos below: