Salman Khan gets trolled for his new post

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan needs no introduction. He is among the most bankable actors in the industry, and his performances in movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight were appreciated and loved by all.

Salman has a massive fan following. His noteworthy films include Kick, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabanng, Wanted, Ready, and Bharat.

Now, after the demise of Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput, there has been a war on social media against nepotism and the Bollywood Mafia, which led to suicide as per the sources.

Fans of the actor on social media shared many posts in favour of him and demanded for justice for the actor against the biggies who did not support him when he needed it the most. They also spoke against Salman Khan.

Now, the Wanted actor shared a post where he was seen giving tribute to our Indian farmers and giving credit for their efforts and hardwork, which is completely right, but fans said that the actor did not take a stand for the late Chhichhore actor and he is not helping to solve the case.

Have a look at the post.

Respect to all the farmers . . pic.twitter.com/5kTVcVE7kt — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 14, 2020

The post speaks about respect for farmers. Have a look at what fans said.

Now criminals are working so hard to show fake humanity and cover their crimesplz show some humanity for innocent animals and people on footpath and don't get involved with underworld and terrorists. Being inhuman. #1MonthOfInjusticeToSSR — Akanksha D (@only__facts) July 14, 2020

Who is the Real Bollywood Superstar in both.??



RT for Sushant

Like For Salman #SushantSinghRajput#1MonthOfInjusticeToSSR pic.twitter.com/AU5jHdcKKc — Kangana Ranaut (@Kangna_raanaut) July 14, 2020

By seeing this post the fans all over are very furious and they all need one answer: where was the actor when Sushant needed help and now after one month of the death of the Chhichhore actor. Why is he quiet and not helping with the case.

Well what are your thoughts on this post. Do share your views in the comment section below.

On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe, which was supposed to have an Eid release. The revised release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

