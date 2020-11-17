Salman Khan gets trolled for posing shirtless for the launch of Being Human winter clothing collection

MUMBAI: The Mass hero Salman Khan looks very handsome every time he goes shirtless and the fans all over just wait to see the actor shirtless in movie and watching him bare-chested and it always ends up becoming the highlight of most of his movies. However, looks like this time around, the superstar has invited trolls by taking off his shirt.

On Monday, Salman took to Twitter and announced the launch of Being Human's Autumn/Winter clothing collection. Along with the post, he shared a shirtless pic of himself posing stylishly on a horse. This has left netizens wondering if Salman is talking about launching 'invisible' clothing considering he's not wearing a shirt in the picture.

Although some couldn't stop swooning over Salman's hot physique, majority of the people are having a field day over his choice of photo for a clothing collection announcement. One user wrote, "Bhai, is this winter collection near the equator?" whereas another one joked, "Bina shirt ke winter, Bhai? (sic)."

Salman Khan gets heavily trolled for posing shirtless for a clothing collection announcement

Perhaps, this picture was taken at Salman's Panvel farmhouse. After all, during the lockdown, the actor was residing at his farmhouse for months and had also done multiple photoshoots and music videos. He had utilised the time to explore new ways to shoot effectively at home owing to the pandemic. Apart from clothing, Salman also launched a line of sanitisers under his Being Human brand.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 14. The actor-host makes an appearance every weekend and has a blast with the contestants or let's say has a blast blasting the contestants?

On the movie front, he has quite a few films in the pipeline including Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2. Recent buzz suggests that he has also agreed for a special cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated venture, Pathan. Although SRK is yet announce the film officially, word is that Salman's role has been finalised and the duo will soon shoot together. The last time Salman and SRK were seen sharing screen space was in Zero with Salman making a special appearance. Before that, Shah Rukh had made a cameo in Salman's Tubelight.

SOURCE – TIMES NOW NEWS.COM

