Salman Khan happy with Pathaan’s success; calls Shah Rukh Khan to congratulate him

Pathaan has become a blockbuster at the box-office already despite the demand for boycotting the film, SRK’s fever has swept up everyone in a current and the fans are enjoying the film. The film has taken the box office by a storm and had a global release in 8000 screens. The film has already raked in 103 crores, making it the first Bollywood film to hit a century at the global box office.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 14:28
MUMBAI :  Also read:  Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik waits outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat to meet the star

Pathaan has become a blockbuster at the box-office already despite the demand for boycotting the film, SRK’s fever has swept up everyone in a current and the fans are enjoying the film.

The film has taken the box office by a storm and had a global release in 8000 screens. The film has already raked in 103 crores, making it the first Bollywood film to hit a century at the global box office.

Pathaan stands at around 128 crores as for box office collections in India. Salman Khan, who had a cameo in the film, reprising his role as Tiger is very happy with SRK’s successful film and reportedly called up friend Shah Rukh Khan to congratulate him on the same.

A source close to another portal informed them that Salman called SRK and congratulated him for Pathaan and he is incredibly happy for the same and feels that it is a deserved success. Salman wishes for Pathaan to do extremely well and hopes the film brings in 400 crores in India itself.

Salman is soon to meet SRK in person to congratulate him on the success.

The film is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious Spy Universe that kicked off with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and Pathaan becomes the fourth film in the universe, marking the beginning of crossover characters. Fans are loving the duo together and reportedly, Shah Rukh will also be part of an extended cameo in Tiger 3

Also read:  Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde essays the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s foster mom, an Afghani woman in Pathaan

Credits: Pinkvilla

