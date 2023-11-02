Salman Khan has romanced many young actresses; here’s a look at the age gap between him and his heroines

Pooja Hegde in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Saiee Manjrekar in Dabangg 3, and more; here’s a look at the age gap between Salman Khan and his heroines.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 16:07
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Heroes romancing younger actresses is nothing new in Bollywood, and it has also been a topic of discussion. We have actors like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and more who have romanced actresses who are half their age.

So, today, let’s look at the age gap between Salman Khan and his heroines.

Salman Khan – Pooja Hegde

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde will be seen together on the big screens in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress s 32 years old, and Salman is 57, so there’s an age gap of 25 years.

Also Read: Age gap between Akshay Kumar and the actresses he has romanced

Salman Khan – Disha Patani

Salman Khan and Disha Patani did two films together, Bharat and Radhe. The age gap between them is 27 years, but their chemistry in the song Slow Motion was loved by one and all.

Salman Khan – Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Manjrekar made her debut with Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. She is 25 and Salman is 57, so the age gap between them is 32 years. Now, that’s surely a huge age gap.

Salman Khan – Sonakshi Sinha

There’s no doubt that Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha make a great onscreen jodi. But, do you know Salman is 22 years older than Sonakshi? By the way, are you guys waiting for Dabangg 4?

Also Read: Audience Perspective! Will early promotions help Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office?

Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif

Salman and Katrina also make a great pair and fans are eagerly waiting to watch them on the big screens in Tiger 3. Well, the age gap between them is 18 years.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Salman Khan Pooja Hegde Katrina Kaif Disha Patani Saiee Manjrekar Sonakshi Sinha Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 16:07

