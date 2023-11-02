Salman Khan has romanced many young actresses; here’s a look at the age gap between him and his heroines

MUMBAI: Heroes romancing younger actresses is nothing new in Bollywood, and it has also been a topic of discussion. We have actors like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and more who have romanced actresses who are half their age.

So, today, let’s look at the age gap between Salman Khan and his heroines.

Salman Khan – Pooja Hegde

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde will be seen together on the big screens in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress s 32 years old, and Salman is 57, so there’s an age gap of 25 years.

Salman Khan – Disha Patani

Salman Khan and Disha Patani did two films together, Bharat and Radhe. The age gap between them is 27 years, but their chemistry in the song Slow Motion was loved by one and all.

Salman Khan – Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Manjrekar made her debut with Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. She is 25 and Salman is 57, so the age gap between them is 32 years. Now, that’s surely a huge age gap.

Salman Khan – Sonakshi Sinha

There’s no doubt that Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha make a great onscreen jodi. But, do you know Salman is 22 years older than Sonakshi? By the way, are you guys waiting for Dabangg 4?

Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif

Salman and Katrina also make a great pair and fans are eagerly waiting to watch them on the big screens in Tiger 3. Well, the age gap between them is 18 years.

